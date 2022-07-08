SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Eligible groups and organizations will have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $250,000 for their community projects.

According to a release from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), the application process for its Impact Match Grants Program will be opening on Monday.

The grants are awarded to create a significant impact on the needs of the community. Organizations can be awarded $25,000 to $250,000, leading to a total distribution of $1.1 million in grants.

The release stated that applicants will be required to show that they can cover a minimum of 25% of the project’s cost, and in-kind contributions may be used for up to half of the required cost to share.

Visit the MRHD website to request a grant application form. Requests must be made by 5 p.m. on August 25. The release specified that requests made by phone or mail will not be accepted.

The release stated that nonprofit organizations who apply must send a copy of their letter from the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) verifying them as a nonprofit, as well as their EIN (Employer Identification Number). Once the nonprofit’s status has been verified, they will receive a password for the online application form.

Governmental organizations such as federal, state, county, city, schools, etc., must also submit a letter of authorization from their operating officer that states the entity has the approval to apply for and receive grant funding. The release specified that the application must be made in the name of the department, division, or governing board.

The MRHD Impact Match Grant Program is limited to organizations based in Woodbury County, and the grant must be used by the grant recipient.

The release stated that MRHD holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County, and its funding is produced by an agreement between MRHD and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.