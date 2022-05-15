SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland non-profits will be receiving grants from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) on Saturday.

According to a release, MRHD will award 33 Micro Grants totaling $400,576 to non-profit organizations at 2 p.m. on May 18 in a ceremony at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Stanley Evans Auditorium.

Grants will be awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

MRHD Board President, Steve Huisenga, will offer the opening remarks and Micro Grant Committee Chair, Angie Schrunk, will make the award announcements.

“MRHD is pleased to award grants to 33 non-profits and governmental agencies that continue to make a difference in the lives of so many in Woodbury and the surrounding counties,” said Huisenga.

MRHD’s Grant Committee reviewed four dozen grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 33 recipients. The committee’s recommendations received approval of MRHD’s full Board of Directors.

This year’s Micro Grants will bring MRHD’s total contributions to non-profits and governmental entities to more than $45 million since 1994. An additional $1.8 million has been pledged to recreational and economic development projects.