SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Missouri River Historical Development held a surprise ceremony Thursday and handed out $275,000 to 17 local organizations.

It’s a part of the yearly discretionary grant holiday gift awards ceremony and reception at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. There were almost 100 people at the private event.

The grants ranged from $5,000 to $25,000. Some of the organizations who obtain funds include the Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation, Food Bank of Siouxland, and Siouxland Crime Stoppers.