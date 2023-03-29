SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development Board of Directors excitedly announced the new Executive Director on Monday.

According to a press release from Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), David Gleiser has been named MRHD’s new Executive Director.

The release credited the organization’s choice to Gleiser’s more than 15 years of experience working in the non-profit and public sectors. Additional credentials include a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

“We’re pleased to name David Gleiser as our new Executive Director,” said the President of MRHD Steve Huisenga. “His knowledge of the community and work experience will be a great asset to MRHD.”

Gleiser will be taking over the role of Katie Colling, the second Executive Director in the organization’s history. Huisenga stated that she will be very missed.

“It truly has been an honor to serve the MRHD Board of Directors and see the wonderful benefits that gaming revenues have had in our community,” said Colling. “I’ll continue to support MRHD’s good work from afar, especially while enjoying retirement and traveling to visit family and friends.”

The release stated that Gleiser’s duties as MRHD’s Executive Director go into effect immediately.

“I’m excited to continue MRHD’s history of partnering with the non-profits and local governments in the community, and I look forward to working with the leadership at Hard Rock,” said Gleiser. “It’s a great privilege to have a gaming license in Iowa, and so is being able to serve our community in this capacity.”