Missouri River Historical Development donates $100,000 to Siouxland Recovery Fund

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) donates $100,000 to the Siouxland Recovery Fund to help those in the non-profit community that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MRHD Board of Directors said they recognize the remarkable effect that the COVID-19 response has had on the Siouxland non-profit community.

The board agreed to make a special donation of $100,000 to the Siouxland Recovery Fund at their April meeting.

MRHD mentions that the donation is in addition to the other ones that they normally make.

The Siouxland Recovery Fund was formed to help local non-profits during this time of crisis and encourage other organizations and individuals to be a part of this effort.

The fund’s purpose is to provide financial resources to help meet short, intermediate and long-term needs for recovery in the Siouxland area when a major disaster strikes.

The fund began on March 19 to aid in the recovery effort for those that were impacted by COVID-19.

Officials said all of the money that’s collected during this time will be used to help those efforts.

The contributions can be made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund at any Security National Bank or Wells Fargo Bank via dropbox or overnight deposit box location throughout Siouxland.

Donations may also be mailed to the Siouxland Recovery Fund c/o United Way of Siouxland at 701 Steuben Street, Sioux City, Iowa, 51101.

For more information on online donation, visit the United Way of Siouxland’s website.