Missouri River Historical Development awards over $1 million in grant money

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Missouri River Historical Development awarded $1.2 million in grant money Friday afternoon.

Moville Area Medical Clinic received $700,000 while Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College each received $250,000.

Stacy Harmelink is the director of the Missouri River Historical Development. She said she hopes these grants help shorthanded Siouxland employers.

“A number of these opportunities are helping our workforce, bringing healthcare workers, aviation, technicians into the workforce and help driving our economic development within Sioux City,” Harmelink said.

The Missouri River Historical Development has awarded $5.1 million in grant money in 2021, which Harmelink said is more than any previous year.