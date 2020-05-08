Missouri River flood risk down as levee repairs proceed

(AP/KCAU) — Crews working to finish fixing levees busted in last year’s deluge are getting some help from the weather.

John Remus, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Thursday that it is “much better shape” than a year ago.

The flooding last spring along the Missouri River and its tributaries inundated thousands of acres of farmland in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.

Among 61 levees approved for repair in an area spanning from Rulo, Nebraska, to the mouth of Mississippi River, about half have been restored to the height they were before last spring’s deluge. Upstream of Rulo, all but one levee has been restored to pre-flood height.

The corps says precipitation has been down since January of this year which has reduced the forecasted run-off for 2020.

While projections are still higher than average, relatively dry months will allow for releases at Gavin’s Point Dam to be reduced to 33 thousand cubic feet per second.

The releases were set at 35 thousand cubic feet per second for most of April.

