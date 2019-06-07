Missouri River closed to vessels from Sioux City to St. Louis

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The U.S. Coast Guard has closed 750 miles of the Missouri River for commercial and recreational users.

The Dakota County Emergency Management said on Facebook that the river has been closed from Sioux City to St. Louis, Missouri.

Officials said the closure is due to high water and drifting. They also said traffic on the river could cause damage to flood-control levees or overtop them.

The Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River Command Center will continue to monitor the situation and release changes on their website.

The section will remain closed until water level decreases to a safe level. The Captain of the Port and Amy Corps of Engineers will make that determination.

If any vessel needs to move in the closed section of the Missouri River, you must request clearance from the Captain of the Port and contact the Command Center at (314) 269-2332 or VHF Channel 16.