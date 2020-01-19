Missouri River Boat Club members discuss future plans for the Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mother nature also took its toll on events at a beloved boat club.

Erosion of the Big Sioux River banks near the Missouri River Boat Club has closed the building due to safety reasons.

At the club’s yearly member meeting on Saturday, they discussed what can be done to save the clubhouse. Options include moving the structure back around 100 feet out of the flood plain and putting down stones along the riverbanks to prevent further erosion. Club members said the building is a part of the community they don’t want to lose.

“I want everybody to see that it’s a very…. I like I said, it’s your ‘Cheers’ it’s the place where you come, people know your name type of thing, um… that needs to be saved,” said Tina Johnson a Missouri River Boat Club Member.

The Missouri River Boat Club has been in existence for over 60 years. In order to save it, the estimated cost of the project could be upwards of $100,000.

