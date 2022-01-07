OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Last year was the 10th driest year on record for the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, and officials believe that 2022 will only be slightly better.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated in a Thursday release that in 2021, the runoff for the basin was only 41% below average at 15.2 million acre-feet (MAF). Meanwhile, the 2022 runoff forecast sits at 21.7 MAF, or 84% of the average.

Snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is below-average. As of January 4, mountain snowpack at Fort Peck was 88% of average, with Fort Peck to Garrison reaching 86% the average. Half of the mountain snowfall happens from January 1 to mid-April, peaking around April 15. Meanwhile plans snowpack is sparse.

With the runoff season starting around March 1, the Corps has forecast the mainstem reservoir system to hold 48.2 MAF. That is 7.9 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple-use zone, which is meant to hold water for multiple purposes in case of extended droughts. Those purposes are flood control, navigation, water supply, irrigation, hydropower, recreation, water quality control, and fish and wildlife.

In 2021, much of the water stored in the multiple-use zone was used for those purposes and led to officials taking measures to conserve water.

Should drought conditions persist, the authorized purposes will be reduced. The first measures taken for conservation include reducing releases during winter and reducing flow support for navigation. Flow support for navigation has already been reduced in July 2021.

Releases at Gavins Point Dam are currently at 14,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). Releases from the dam are to be minimized to help conserve water in the system while using them to help serve need along the lower river.

Missouri River Basin Water Management Chief John Remus said that releases at Gavins Point were increased from 12,000 cfs to 16,000 cfs in late December to replace water that was being locked up in river ice.

He added that the Corps will continue to monitor river conditions and adjust releases from Gavins Point Dam as needed.

“The Corps is aware of the importance of our operations to water supply. There is and will be enough water in the river to serve the water supply needs. Access to the water is the facility owner/operator’s responsibility,” Remus said.

Read the full details from the Corps by clicking here.