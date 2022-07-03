YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A report from the National Park Service shows that tourism at the Missouri National Recreation River benefited the local economy by creating approximately $8,448,000.

The report showed that 140,814 visitors spent approximately $6,943,000, supported 90 local jobs, and had a cumulative benefit of more than $8 million.

“National parks are a vital part of our nation’s economy, especially for park gateway communities where millions of visitors each year find a place to sleep and eat, hire outfitters and guides and make use of other local services that help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry,” said Superintendent Curt Dimmick. “At Missouri National Recreational River, we are excited to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey. The report showed $20.5 billion of direct spending by more than 297 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 322,600 jobs nationally; 269,900 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $42.5 billion.

As for the economics of visitor spending, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $7 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurants sector had the second greatest effects, with $4.2 billion in economic output nationally.

An interactive to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value-added, and output effects can be found here.