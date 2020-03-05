Missouri man found guilty on Sioux County charges

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – A man from St. Louis Missouri was convicted on charges from Sioux County Wednesday.

Daniel James Chiodini, 26, was found guilty by a Sioux County Jury for the crimes of burglary in the third degree and theft of a motor vehicle, two class D felonies.

The charges were incurred Dec. 7, 2019 when police investigated a car parked along with Floyd River B Complex in Rural Alton. Chiodini fled from police wrecking his car. He then ran for about a mile on foot and crossed the Floyd River.

Coming across a nearby farm, Chiodini stole a pickup truck out of a shed and drove to the Hawarden hospital to receive care for injuries to his feet he had sustained while fleeing.

Officials say Chiodini gave the hospital a fake name. Police were then called who identified him from the chase earlier that night.

The case was prosecuted by the Sioux County Attorney’s Office with cooperation from the Orange City and Hawarden Police and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The matter will be scheduled for a future sentencing hearing.