Missouri, Big Sioux River paddlefish license on sale Dec. 15

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa anglers are now able to buy the Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish license and tags from December 15 through January 7.

Iowa residents can purchase a license for $25.50 from the Iowa DNR online licenses sales website. To purchase a license, you must also have a valid Iowa fishing license.

Anglers can purchase up to two tags:

One from December 15 – January 7 and an additional tag from January 1 through January 7

Or two tags if you haven’t purchased one in December.

The license, harvest tag(s), and regulations will be mailed to the buyer in mid-January.

Anglers who have purchased tag(s) will be asked to complete an electronic survey that will help the Iowa DNR evaluate the success of the paddlefish season.

Anglers are asked to complete this survey whether they have harvest paddlefish or not.

The Iowa DNR is always working to improve the paddlefish season for anglers, and any input provided by anglers is considered and greatly appreciated.

The Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish season opens February 4 and runs through April 30.