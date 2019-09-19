Missouri and Big Sioux River crests, flooding still a concern

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Flooding continues to be the main focus for emergency workers and those living in Siouxland, even as levels on the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers start to drop.

Both the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers hit the minor flood stage early yesterday afternoon.

A recent drone video taken by Coltin Schachtner shows both rivers still seeping well out of their banks.

The Missouri River crested at 29.7 feet, which is slightly below the level it hit during the spring floods.

The Big Sioux River crested at about 32.8 feet Wednesday, while in the spring it hit the second-highest crest on record at 37.4 feet.

The rivers are expected to continue to recede over the next several days, even as the

Army Corps of Engineers continues to raise the releases at Gavins Point Dam.