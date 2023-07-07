SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Flordia-based corporation that runs a Sioux City care facility confirmed in an email to KCAU 9 that it will be closing its doors in September.

According to an email sent to KCAU 9 by Mission Health Communities, the company that assumed control of Countryside Health Center in Sioux City, the home which provides care to more than 50 residents, is set to close on September 5.

“We understand the worry and the concern from residents, families, and local neighbors. It is an unfortunate turn of events that forced an extremely difficult decision to be made,” said Cheri Kauset, Vice President of Experience and Communications.

Kauset told KCAU 9 that the voluntary closure of Countryside Health Center was filed July 5. The 101-bed facility’s closure plan was developed according to the rules set in place by the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals as well as the Department of Human Services, the Iowa Facility Closure/Crisis team and the Ombudsman to meet requirements set aside for facility closure.

Eighty-two employees and 49 residents will be affected according to the email sent to KCAU 9. Nurses and social workers will be on hand to handle the transition as residents look for new homes and staff look for new jobs. Mission Health anticipates to place residents in new homes with the next 60 days, Kauset said. Staff are being offered resources that will assist them in finding employment.

According to Kauset, the focus, for the time being, will be to ensure that all involved in the closure are treated with care and respect.