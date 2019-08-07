Missing woman found lying in field near Oakland, NE

TEKAMAH, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman who was reported missing is now safe after authorities found her lying in a field near Oakland.

The Burt County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a woman was missing Tuesday at noon. Shortly after, her vehicle was found abandoned. Multiple groups were called in to search for her, including the Nebraska State Patrol’s Aviation Support Division.

According to the release from the Nebraska State Patrol, their helicopter found the woman lying down in a field about a half-mile from her vehicle around 8 p.m. She was conscious but unable to move. The helicopter pilot picked her up and flew her to an Oakland ambulance and before being then taken to an Oakland hospital. She is reported to be in stable condition.

“I want to thank all the agencies, fire/rescue and the friends and neighbors that responded and assisted in the search. It is a great example of what teamwork can produce when a quick response is needed. Without this concerted effort, the outcome could have been a lot worse,” Burt County Sheriff Bob Pickell said.

“This was a prime example of the teamwork we see every day from first responders in Nebraska,” said Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc. “From the information gathered by the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, to the aerial search by the NSP helicopter, to the care provided by the Oakland Fire and Rescue, this was a team effort that brought about a great outcome.”

Oakland Fire and Rescue, Lyons Fire and Rescue, Nebraska/Iowa Spray Service, and Har-Mor Spray Service assisted in the search.