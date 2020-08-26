Missing teen taken into custody following pursuit in Emmet County

GRUVER, Iowa (KCAU) – A juvenile who had been reported as a runaway was taken into custody by authorities after a pursuit.

On August 10 around 1:03 p.m., the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Forest Ridge School in Gruver, Iowa, on a report of a runaway juvenile. It was reported that a female, 14, was missing; she was last seen around 11:46 a.m. on August 10.

According to officials, when deputies searched the area, they saw what was believed to be the missing girl driving a pickup which was towing a boat in Gruver. A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the 1700 block of 450th Avenue, but the truck kept driving and made it onto Highway 9. The truck was almost hit by a semi-truck trailer. As the truck kept driving west, it swerved at other vehicles in traffic.

A rolling roadblock was initiated by deputies and Emmet County Conservation at the 4200 block of Highway 9. Following the rolling roadblock, the truck veered off the road and drove into a soybean field where it stopped driving.

Officials said the driver was a 14-year-old juvenile from Fort Worth Texas. The teen was taken into custody and taken to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office before taken to the Central Iowa Detention in Eldora, Iowa, and is charged with second-degree theft, reckless driving, eluding a law enforcement vehicle, and failure to obey a stop sign.

