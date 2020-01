STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities said that a teen from rural Stanton, Neb. who was reported missing earlier in the week has been found.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said that Damien Erickson was found Friday around 1:30 p.m. after being tracked to Cedar Bluffs, Neb. He has been reunited with his family.

Officials believe that he was with another missing youth who also returned home.

Erickson had last been seen Monday afternoon before being reported missing