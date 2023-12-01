ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who had been reported missing has been found dead, authorities said.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report Friday around 1:35 p.m. at the 1700 block of 230th Street, about 5 miles southwest of Jolley.

At that location, authorities said Mark Riesberg, 54, from Rockwell City, was found dead in a PT Cruiser at a wooded and abandoned property.

The sheriff’s office said that preliminary finds suggest he died due to a single gunshot wound. Authorities add that foul play is currently not suspected.

Riesberg had been reported missing on Nov. 1.

Riesberg’s body has been sent to the Iowa office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Calhoun County EMS and United Cajun Navy assisted the sheriff’s office.