Missing Remsen woman found safe in Vermont

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A Remsen woman considered missing has reported herself as safe in Vermont.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a release that Nicole Trometer called Iowa authorities, and advised that she was in Vermont. To confirm the call, she was asked to go to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Trometer went to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont who confirmed she was there and in good health. She told authorities that she was with Daniel Kittredge willingly.

Authorities had earlier asked to help locate her after not being able to find her

The investigation has been closed.