Missing person’s vehicle found in western Iowa, authorities asking for help

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (KCAU) – Authorities from Indiana are asking for help to find a missing man after his car was found in western Iowa.

The South Bend Police Department in Indiana is looking for Tom Cordes, 41, saying he has been missing since June 30, and was last seen leaving his residence in South Bend.

His vehicle was found abandoned in western Iowa. It is believed that he may be heading to Montana.

Cordes has gray hair and tattoos on his back and arm. He is described as weighing about 200 pounds and is 5-feet, 4-inches tall. The police said Cordes may require medical attention.

Anyone who may have information about Cordes’ whereabouts is asked to call South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.