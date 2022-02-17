YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Missouri National Recreational River is requesting the public’s help locating a missing person.

According to a Facebook post from the Missouri National Recreational River, Roy Reichle of St. Helena, Nebraska was thought to be hiking on the south shore of the Missouri River about a mile upriver of the Meridian Bridge in the evening of Tuesday, February 15.

Reichle is 61-years-old and is described as 5’9″, 153 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

He is possibly wearing a gray or back external jacket and lightweight hiking pants.

If you have any information regarding the location of Reichle you should contact the Cedar County Dispatch at 402-254-6884.