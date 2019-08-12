Missing Missouri River boater’s body is found

UNION COUNTY, SD (KCAU) – After hours of searching, rescue crews have located the body of Saturday’s boater that went missing in the Missouri River.

In the waters near Riverland Estates in rural Union County, South Dakota a group of people were on a sandbar when one of them was swept away by the current.

Agencies from South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska all participated in the search.

South Sioux City Fire has confirmed the body of that missing man was recovered yesterday evening.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident and are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.