Missing Mason City TV anchor remembered 25 years after disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday marked 25 years since an Iowa local news anchor, Jodi Huisentruit vanished.

Members of the Find Jodi team and those who knew her gathered under a tree at KIMT’s TV station building to pay tribute to the missing news personality.

Doug Merbach, news director at the time of Huisentruit’s disappearance, shared a message of hope with event attendees.

“We’re still hopeful that something can be found out about Jodi’s case, about her situation, about what happened, and that there’s evidence that can come up that can lead to maybe further investigation and maybe an arrest,” said Merbach.

Merbach asks that anyone with information regarding Husientruit’s disappearance come forward.

In 1995, Huisentruit, then 27, was abducted outside her apartment around 4:30 a.m. when she was on her way to work. The tree under which the event was held was planted in her honor 25 years ago.