Missing Harrison County man’s body found in Missouri River

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A Mondamin man’s body was recovered after having been reported missing for about four days.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on April 22 at 1:07 a.m. A fisherman told police they found a body in the Missouri River near the Remington Landing boat ramp west of Mondamin. The body was recovered and then taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

After an autopsy on April 24, the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body through dental records and tattoos as that of Jeffrey Lynn Wallis, 57, of Mondamin. Wallis had been reported missing on April 18.

Final autopsy results are pending due to toxicology exams.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska.