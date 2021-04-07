Missing Cherokee couple found in Omaha after car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Omaha Police Department has released new information on the crash that Barbara and Kenneth Arndt were involved in.

Officials said on Tuesday at 4 p.m., officers responded to a personal injury crash at S 171th Street and West Center Road in Omaha.

The investigation indicated that the 1999 Blue Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Barbara Arndt, was heading east on W Center Road approaching S 171 Street when the Tahoe hit the rear of another vehicle, pushing it into a third vehicle which was also stopped at the light.

Authorities said this caused the Tahoe to roll onto the passenger side, partially ejecting the passenger, Kenneth Arndt, who was unrestrained and pinned under the door of the vehicle.

The Omaha Fire department extricated both Barbara and Kenneth out of the Chevrolet and was taken to a hospital in the area. The other people involved in the crash refused medical transport at the scene.

Omaha Police reported that Barbara suffered minor injuries and Kenneth suffered a serious injury. Family members on social media said both of them are in stable condition following the crash.