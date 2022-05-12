SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A march in downtown Sioux City took place Thursday afternoon to draw attention to the growing issue.

The Great Plains Action Society helped organize a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives march.

The march included families who have lost relatives to this epidemic as well as local law enforcement leaders paying their respects.

One of the co-organizers explained the goal of the public display.

“The purpose of this was to get law enforcement involved, the justice system, the county attorney, to show the community, the Native American community, that there is a partnership there. That was the important part,” Joshua Taylor said.

The National Institute of Justice Report says four out of five Native women will experience violence in their lives.