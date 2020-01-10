Misinformation regarding the U.S. Military draft spreads online

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- It’s been nearly 50 years since the U.S. ended its military draft. However, a series of fake texts and social media posts are claiming the draft is back.

The text messages claim that because of tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. and in some cases the President himself is reinstating the draft, but the bottom line is its not true.

“There’s clearly a line that defines real and fake news,” said Matthew Delgado, a Sioux City resident.

Delgado has seen posts like this stating one popping up on his social media accounts.

“There’s a lot of fake accounts going on and editing and it’s not that hard to put Donald Trump’s profile picture on a post. Then typing over it, it’s not that hard,” said Delgado.

He makes it a point to question some of the things he sees and reads online.

“A lot of it is just you knowing what sources to use and checking the pages out and doing some research before you make any general ideas,” said Delgado.

Some phony draft messages are being sent by text, telling the recipient to report to their local recruiting office. The U.S. Army Staff Sergeant William Small works at Sioux City’s military recruiting office.

“You can’t just walk up in here and say, ‘Hey I’m enlisted in the Army,’ and we send you on your way. No, no, no. That’s not how it works,” said Staff Sergeant Small.

The process to enlist is more complicated than that. People who want to enlist start with a basic entry-level exam.

“You gotta score certain scores on the test in order to be qualified. Our rests range from 31 being the lowest you can enlist in, and the 91 being the highest,” said Staff Sergeant Small.

There are strict qualifications that can differ from branch to branch, but Staff Sergeant Small said serving his country was the right decision for him.

“I think everyone should serve if they are able to serve, just for the experience,” said Staff Sergeant Small.

The messages may be bothersome. But, as far as KCAU 9 knows, the fake messages haven’t resulted in anyone showing up to sign-up at Sioux City’s recruiting office.