STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Stanton County Sheriff said a vehicle rollover early Monday morning could have been tragic.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a single vehicle-rollover accident on Ridge Road.

Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement determined that Andris Castillo-Machado, 29, of Stanton, was driving the vehicle when he lost control and left the roadway. The release specified that the vehicle had rolled over several times before landing in a nearby field.

There were four passengers including Castillo-Machado, they turned down medical transport so they were treated at the scene by Stanton Rescue.

The release stated that the vehicle was considered a total loss and speed was determined to be part of the cause of the crash. It was also stated that it is unknown if the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

“It would be an understatement to say it was anything but miraculous that they were not all seriously injured or worse,” the release stated.

Castillo-Machado was given a citation for no operator’s license.