Miracle Riders return from 4,600 ride for a good cause

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — After a 4,600 mile journey, the Siouxland Miracle Riders have returned.

The Riders began their journey 12 days ago, and they have traveled through several states, including Texas and Tennessee.

It was all to raise $40,000 to help purchase new equipment for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s NICU unit.

The riders said the kids make each trip worth the effort.

“Our journey kind of represents what these kids go through –some days can be good days, some days can be a struggle. but at the end of the day, these kids are brave, they fight through every day, they get through it,” rider Matt Thompson said.

Thompson add they’re still waiting for their final fundraising tally, but they believe they have met their $40,000 goal.