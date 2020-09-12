Miracle Riders raise $37,656 in annual ride

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today, the riders handed off a check for more than $37,000 in this year’s annual ride.

The funds go towards equipment and care for Siouxland families.

The group of eight men traveled through Montana, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska before returning Saturday.

During the ride, the group raising awareness and financing support for UnityPoint Health-St Luke’s Miracle Network.

“Generosity of Sioux City, they kept donating while we were out. We came back to some more donations and checks when we returned, so, just again, very heartwarming to see what this community can do and how they step up to help the kids of Siouxland,” said Miracle Rider Matt Thompson.

Thompson says he plans to continue the annual ride next year.

