Miracle Riders have first-hand look at their impact on Siouxland kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After traveling thousands of miles to raise money, several bikers got a first-hand look at the impact they’ve had in Siouxland.

The Siouxland Miracle Riders toured a pediatric rehab room at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes.

New equipment was recently installed in the unit all thanks to fundraising efforts by the bikers.

One member of the miracle riders said the long journeys are worth the benefits to the community.

“We really wanted to let everyone know that, ‘hey, your funds are helping, look what they’re doing for the kids, look at everything we’ve raised’, is something that’s going to help these kids improve their motor skills or their speech functions, or later, we got the sensory room. All these things to help kids improve their lives,” Matt Thompson, Miracle Rider shared.

The Miracle Riders will be announcing details of the upcoming 2020 ride sometime next month.

This year will mark the fifth annual ride.