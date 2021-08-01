Miracle Riders fundraise at farmers market before their August ride

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Miracle Riders were visiting the Farmers Market on Saturday to fundraise.

The Miracle Riders worked to raise $40,000 for N.I.C.U. equipment that would allow parents to see their child from anywhere, a cause they said makes all the work worth it.

“Meeting those kids. That’s what keeps us going. That’s what gets us to the hotel. That’s what gets us home on day 10 is those stories of those kids and knowing what we’re riding for as an impact on the children of Sioux City,” said Matt Thompson.

The Miracle Riders will begin their ride from Thompson Electric at 8:30 a.m. on August 23.

