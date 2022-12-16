SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint-St. Luke’s received 14 new baby monitors from the Siouxland Miracle Riders Friday afternoon.

The Miracle Riders used funds raised in 2021 to purchase the monitors for the hospital which will let families virtually check on their newborn baby who can’t physically be together.

Kari Winklepleck from the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Foundation said the gift was very generous and going to a good cause and couldn’t be more thrilled to be partners with the Miracle Riders.

“You have a group of men that take two weeks away from their families to go out on the road. They partner with local sponsors and businesses here to raise funds, but they know the value and importance of the services they we’re providing here, and they want to make sure that we can continue to keep bringing technology to St. Luke’s that are going to benefit families,” said Winklepleck.

The Miracle Riders also presented a check of $51,000 for the hospital to purchase 14 bassinets, which Winklepleck said they hope to have installed by early next year.