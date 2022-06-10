SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People in Sioux City got to enjoy some music and fun, all to honor those who take care of the disabled.

More than 100 people showed up Friday night at the 1st annual June Jam Caregiver Event at the Miracle League of Sioux City complex.

The event was held to recognize the parents, guardians and caregivers of people with all disabilities. More than 50 volunteers came out to help the caregivers relax and have time to themselves.

Haley Meacham, the League director, told KCAU 9 why she thought having an event like this should be around.

“I just always look at them on Sunday afternoons when we have our games, and they’re the most incredible people,” Meacham said. “They’re giving, they’re just wonderful and I just think more organizations need to do things like this for the families and the caregivers. So we thought let’s just do something fun in the summer right before it gets too hot and this was the perfect opportunity.”

Raffle prizes were given out as well as live music from the local cover band “Above the Covers“. Additionally, food was provided by the Cordog Company Sioux City.

Meacham added that she hopes this event can continue every year.