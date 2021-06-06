Miracle League plays at Mercy Field

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday was a hot day for the Miracle League players as they were on the road.

At Mercy Field, the Sioux City Explorers played some pretty intense games with the Miracle League.

Althought Mercy Field is a bit bigger than CNOS Field, the players didn’t seem to mind while out in the sun.

“If we could just take one thing away and learn from these children is how hard they play for that half-hour. I hope they can play that hard for four hours,” said Steve Montgomery with the Sioux City Explorers.