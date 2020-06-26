Miracle League Park of Sioux City’s new policy creates tobacco, nicotine-free park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Miracle League Park of Sioux City is now a tobacco and nicotine-free park.

The Siouxland District Health Department and The Miracle League of Sioux City have partnered together to promote their mission of community wellness and provide clean and healthy recreation spaces that enhance the park users’ experiences.

The Miracle League of Sioux City has adopted a tobacco and nicotine-free park policy to promote the health of residents and park visitors.

The Miracle League said protecting the health and safety of all park visitors is of the highest priority for them, and with that goal in mind, as of June 24, the use of tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices, is prohibited on the park’s property at all times.

This new policy includes all forms of tobacco and nicotine products:

Cigarettes

Cigars

Chewing tobacco

Electronic smoking devices

Other products/items containing or resembling tobacco or tobacco products

It’s prohibited for everyone to use any form of tobacco while on The Miracle League of Sioux City property at any time.

There will be signs posted throughout the park to help remind visitors of the new policy and to promote enforcement through community education measures.

Park officials would like to encourage the community to help educate park visitors about the new policy.

Tobacco and nicotine-free park policies create cleaner parks, promote wellness, reduce exposure to tobacco, promote positive role-modeling, and help change the community’s social norms to discourage tobacco use, especially among the youth.

A tobacco and nicotine-free park policy sends a clear message that our community cares about the health of all and making parks accessible to everyone.

The Miracle League of Sioux City becomes one of the first parks in the Siouxland area to adopt a tobacco and nicotine-free park policy and joins the over 100 parks in Iowa who have adopted similar policies.

Siouxland District Health would like to thank the Miracle League of Sioux City for providing safe and healthy recreational opportunities for the community.

For more information about this new policy, contact Steve Beekman at 712-490-5952 or emailing him at sbeekman@siouxlanddistricthealth.org or contact Haley Meacham at miracleleaguesiouxcity@gmail.com.

Latest Stories