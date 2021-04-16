Miracle League of Sioux City opens spring season this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Miracle League of Sioux City announced announced their “opening day” for the 2021 Spring season will be on April 18, with the first game of the season starting at 1 p.m.



According to a release, there will be a new game start every hour, with the last game taking place at 5 p.m.

More than 100 athletes will take the field every Sunday starting on April 18, with the final day of games for the spring season taking place on June 13. There will be a special theme for every game day in the spring season, with the first theme being “Welcome Back!”

The Miracle League of Sioux City was one of the only Miracle League complexes in the entire country to host a season in 2020. That season took place in the fall and featured just over 60 players. As it was in the Fall, CDC guidelines will be followed at the Miracle League of Sioux City complex during all game days.

The Miracle League of Sioux City provides recreational facilities and opportunities, designed with excellence for people with disabilities, that will create integrated recreational play and bring smiles to the participants and their families. The park includes a rubber surfaced baseball field, playground, splash pad, mini golf course, music park, walking path and a concession/restroom facility. The Miracle League of Sioux City a debt-free 501C3.

For additional information, you can contact Haley Meacham at 515-571-2219 or miracleleaguesiouxcity@gmail.com.