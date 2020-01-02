Minor quake reported New Year’s Day near Chambers, Neb.

CHAMBERS, Neb. (AP) – A minor earthquake occurred New Year’s Day about a mile east of Chambers, Neb. and about 18 miles south-southwest of O’Neill.

No damage or injuries were reported after the tremor.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake registered about 2.9 in magnitude. It was pinpointed about 5 miles underground near the Holt County village of Chambers. They said it happened at 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paul Caruso is a geophysicist with the geological survey in Golden, Colorado, and he told station KNOP that an earthquake at that spot is unusual but not unheard of, given that small earth tremors are possible anywhere in the country.

