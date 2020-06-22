Minnesota woman arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment in Osceola County

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Minnesota woman was arrested for kidnapping and other charges over the weekend in Osceola County.

According to court documents, Candi Jo Rethwill, 32, of Worthington, Minnesota, kidnapped a victim from their Minnesota residence and took them into Iowa against their will in March. Rethwill then assaulted the victim in Sibley, documents said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rethwill on Saturday on two outstanding warrants for third-degree kidnapping, causing bodily injury, and false imprisonment.

She was also arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of community communications, both simple misdemeanors.

Rethwill was booked into the Osceola County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond. She is also being held on a warrant for Nobles County, Minnesota.