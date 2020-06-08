Minnesota man with sawed-off shotgun arrested after high-speed chase

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Minnesota man has been arrested following a high-speed chase that began in southern Minnesota and ended in Sibley, Iowa.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Michael Anthony Hangman, 34, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday with several alleged offenses that include:

Eluding, a Class D felony

Felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony

Possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, with intent to deliver, a Class D felony

Possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor

Speeding and no valid driver’s license, both simple misdemeanors.

A Nobles County Deputy observed Hangman driving at 120 mph during the pursuit. As the pursuit approached Sibley, an Osceola County Deputy observed him driving 98 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Witnesses in Minnesota reported to have seen him fire a handgun out of the vehicle before the pursuit began.

The chase concluded as the vehicle Hangman was driving was found behind a residence on 9th Street in Sibley.

According to police, he was found hiding in the garage of the residence.

Deputies located a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle driven by Hangman.

Two baggies of suspected marijuana, a scale with methamphetamine residue, and a package of new baggies were also located inside the vehicle, police said.

Hangman was booked into the Osceola County jail and is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

