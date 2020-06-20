Minnesota man sentenced to federal prison for Iowa meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for planning to sell methamphetamine.

Emmanuel Fuentes, 35, Madelia, Minnesota, was given the prison term after a guilty plea in December 2019 to conspiracy to distribute meth, according to a release from the Department of Justice, Northern District of Iowa.

Reports said evidence showed Fuentes was involved in distributing more than 150 grams of meth from July to August in 2019. In two separate investigations, law enforcement took more than 10 ounces of meth from Fuentes.

In Sioux City District Court, Fuentes was sentenced to 31 months of imprisonment. He must also serve three years of supervised release after prison. Fuentes is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he is brought to federal prison.

