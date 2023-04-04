SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in multiple states, including northwest Iowa.

Shawn Gaston, 32, of Fairmont, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a release from the United States Attorney.

Gaston was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison in federal court in Sioux City on Friday.

The release stated that evidence showed that between February 2020 and October 2021, Gaston distributed approximately 27 pounds of meth across northern Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin with the help of other people.

In October 2021, Clay County law enforcement attempted to stop Gaston for a traffic stop that escalated into a high-speed pursuit that ended with Gaston crashing into a Dickinson County creek, the release explained.

The release also stated that after getting out of his vehicle, Gaston tried to dispose of a gun and meth before he was arrested. The gun and meth were found near the crashed vehicle.

Gaston had prior felony convictions such as possession of stolen property and possession of drugs that made him ineligible to own a gun.

Gaston was sentenced to 295 months’ imprisonment and must serve a five-year supervised release afterward.