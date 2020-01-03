Minnesota man pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine in 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Minnesota man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty on December 30, 2019, in federal court in Sioux City.

Emmanuel Fuentes, 35, from Madelia, Minnesota, was conviced of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a press release, Fuentes admitted that he was involved in distributing more than 150 grams of pure methamphetamine from July 2019 through August 2019.

In two separate investigative operations, law enforcement seized more than ten ounces of methamphetamine from Fuentes.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared.

Fuentes is in custody of the United States Marshal pending his sentencing.

Fuentes faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible mazimum sentense of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any sentence he receives.