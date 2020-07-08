Minnesota man arrested for stolen vehicles, illegally possessing firearm in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Minnesota man was arrested in Norfolk for stealing a pickup truck and camper and illegally camping at Skyview Lake on Tuesday.

According to authorities, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer spotted the pickup and camper parked in the parking lot on the north side of Skyview Lake, with a power cord running from the shelter to the camper.

Camping is not allowed at Skyview Lake.

The officer then noticed the pickup had no license plates attached to it, but the camper did.

Authorities said the officer ran the plates on the camper and the information came back stating the camper was reported stolen out of South Dakota. The pickup truck without plates was also associated with the stolen camper as the description of the pickup matched the one of the stolen vehicle report.

Two people were identified as suspects with the stolen notification. One of the identified suspects was Jacob Wiese, 40, of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.

Officers verified the pickup’s vehicle identification number, or VIN, and confirmed the pickup was stolen.

As officers were confirming the VIN with the report, they noticed a box of pistol ammunition in the truck.

While officers were at the location of the stolen pickup and camper, a female showed up and informed the officers she had been assaulted and threatened by Wiese with a gun at an address outside of the city of Norfolk.

The female made contact with a Madison County Deputy who was nearby the scene and took her assault report.

Officials stated the female was confident that Wiese was inside the stolen camper.

Due to Wiese having access to a firearm, officers cleared Skyview Park before attempting to contact him.

Authorities reported that once it was safe, officers used a loudspeaker and told Wiese to come out of the camper.

Wiese came out of the camper a few moments later and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers also seized a 9mm pistol.

Officers did a check of Wiese’s criminal history and it showed that he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Wiese was arrested for two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He was taken to the Norfolk County Jail and was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

