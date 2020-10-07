Minnesota man arrested following pursuit in northwest Iowa

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested after eluding deputies and then driving into a ditch near Hwy 10 in Sioux County.

According to a release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a vehicle that had fled the Sioux City Police Department. The vehicle was last seen entering Plymouth County going north on K22 from the C80 area.

Deputies responded to the general area and at approximately 1:35 a.m., a deputy met a vehicle matching the description. The deputy turned around to attempt to verify the description. The vehicle began to accelerate away from the deputy before he had even activated his emergency lights.

Once the emergency lights were active, the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued, and the vehicle continued north on K22 at speeds of 100-110 mph. At the south intersection of K22 and Hwy 3, another deputy was able to successfully deploy stop sticks and deflate the left front tire.

The vehicle continued to attempt to elude the deputies and then drove into the ditch near Hwy 10 and K22 in Sioux County.

The driver, Russell Camp, 35, of Minnesota, was arrested without further incident.

Camp was taken to the Plymouth County jail where he was booked on the following:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, class C felony

Felony eluding, class D felony

OWI drugged 1st, serious misdemeanor

Speeding 100 in a 55, simple misdemeanor

No valid driver’s license, simple misdemeanor

No insurance, simple misdemeanor

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hawarden Police Department, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Ireton Ambulance, and Ireton Fire/Rescue.

Camp is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Plymouth County Jail.

