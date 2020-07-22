Minnesota governor issues statewide masking mandate starting on Saturday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks after providing an update on the state’s plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Walz also addressed the legislature’s failure to pass a bonding bill Monday night. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, MN (KCAU) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on Wednesday that requires every Minnesotan to wear a face-covering in indoor businesses and indoor settings.

“COVID-19 has impacted every corner of our state and every aspect of our lives,” said Governor Walz. “But as Minnesotans always do during tough times, we come together, and we take care of one another. And right now, there’s no better way to demonstrate our Minnesotan values than by wearing a mask. By combatting the spread of COVID-19, masking will help protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love.”

“Wearing a mask is one of the best ways we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent Minnesotans from getting sick in the first place, ” said Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As someone who has lost a loved one to this virus, I know that every death we can prevent is another family who does not have to feel this kind of grief. Masking up helps us keep businesses open, socialize safely, and embrace a new normal. But most importantly, it will save lives.”

“Until there is a widely available vaccine, wearing a mask is one of the best tools we have for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and its harmful impacts,” said Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Masking up when heading out, along with practicing social distancing and other preventive measures, are extremely important and will help us slow the spread of the disease so we can do more of the things we all want to do. As we’ve learned more about the virus, the science is increasingly clear that wearing masks significantly cuts the risk of spreading the disease from one person to another. Even if you are confident you don’t have serious illness, remember that without showing any symptoms you could pass the infection along to someone who is at high risk of severe illness or death. No one wants to take that chance with a friend or loved one.”

“Wearing a making is the quickest path to reopening our economy,” said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove. “By wearing a mask, Minnesotans are helping keep businesses and communities open. Masks are more than just a courtesy – they are essential to protecting employees and customers.”

Executive Order (EO) 20-81 mandate goes into effect on Saturday and DEED and MDH will be working together to hand out masks to underserved communities and businesses across Minnesota.

The following people have been exempt from the order including but not limited to:

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering

People who have a medical condition that compromises their ability to breathe

Individuals who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance

Children who are five-years-old and under and kids under the age of two should never wear a face-covering due to the risk of suffocation

Officials said those people should consider using alternatives to face-coverings that include clear face shields and staying at home as much as possible.

The governor’s office adds that over the last several weeks, business owners and medical professionals have been showing their support for a mask mandate, saying that it takes the burden off of them to enforce people’s behaviors.

Researchers have advocated for masking, calling it a “simple and effective step” to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. As of July 22, 30 states in the U.S., including Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico have issued similar mandates.

Gov. Walz’s office mentions that the goal of the executive order is for voluntary compliance and not enforcement.

They add that anyone who violates the order will be charged with a petty misdemeanor and upon conviction can be punished by a fine of $100 at the most.

Businesses who willfully violate the EO are guilty of a misdemeanor and can be punished with a $1,000 fine at the most and 90 days in jail.

The Minnesota Attorney General, as well as the city and county attorneys, may also seek civil penalties from businesses who are in violation of the executive order.

The governor’s office reports that the mandate will have the full force and effect of the law upon arrival of the Executive Council, that’s made up of Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.

To read the full executive order on Minnesota’s mask requirement, click here.

