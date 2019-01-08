Minimum wage in Iowa lower than surrounding states

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The new year brought a pay raise for minimum wage workers in 19 states, but no increase in Iowa where the minimum wage continues to match the federal standard of $7.25.

Both South Dakota and Minnesota increased their minimum wage this month, now offering roughly $2 more than Iowa's minimum wage.

While they didn't raise their minimum wages this year, both Nebraska and Missouri also have minimum wages around $2 more an hour than Iowa.

If you follow the 30 percent rule, that is, 30 percent of your income goes to rent, every apartment in Sioux City listed on apartments.com would be over budget for someone who works 40 hours a week on minimum wage, and that's before taxes.

To combat that, stores like fast food restaurants are offering more than $9 an hour, sometimes up to $12, in order to attract workers.

Christine Salem is the regional director of Aventure Staffing, a staffing agency. She said companies, not just fast food companies, have to offer more money if they want workers.

"The majority of the clients we work with have already increased their pay rates well beyond minimum wage," Salem said. "So $7 plus, on top of minimum wage. So what happens is that employees don't have to be skilled to make $14, $14.50, sometimes even $15 an hour."

Incoming Iowa State Senator Jackie Smith (D) believes that the state should raise the minimum wage to catch up with surrounding states, but she said it will take both parties working together.

"We're falling behind," Smith said. "I think 29 states have raised the wage, and we're still sitting at $7.25. I will do whatever I can at the state level to support that kind of legislation, but it's going to take the majority party because they have the votes."

Smith also said she was in support of incremental increases, slowly raising the minimum wage year-by-year in order to give businesses time to adjust to the increased wages.

KCAU also reached out to multiple members of the Iowa GOP, but couldn't reach any of them for comment.

Something both Salem and Smith agree on is that workers will gravitate towards businesses that offer more money, leaving those who hover around the current minimum wage mark in the dust.