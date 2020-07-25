Mini Greek Fest brings Mediterranean flavor to Sioux City

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Crofton’s Dam Race

July 25th

Crofton, NE

Register HERE

10th Annual Noah’s Hope 2020 Putting for Pooches

July 25

Shotgun start at Noon

Covington Golf Course in South Sioux City

18 Holes / 4 person best ball

$50/person

Register call July at 712-251-5119 or Melinda at 712-898-7716

Greek Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

900 6th Street in Sioux City

July 25 & 26

Saturday from 11-7pm and Sunday from 11-3pm

Hump Day Happy Hour with Ultra Violet Fever

July 29

5:30-7:30pm

Tyson Events Center plaza

Live music, food trucks, drink specials, yard games and more!

Dakota/Thurston County Fair

July 29-August 2

Atokad Park in South Sioux City

Flight Friday

July 31 from 9:30-Noon

Ages 7-12

Learn about the basics of flight and animals that fly!

Snyder Bend Park

Must pre-register by calling 712-258-0838

Extreme Bull Riding

August 1 at 7:30pm

Atokad Park at Dakota Thurston County Fairgrounds

Demolition Derby

August 2 at 7pm

Pierce County Fair in Pierce, NE

Hump Day Happy Hour with Emily Johnson

August 5

5:30-7:30pm

Tyson Events Center plaza

Live music, food trucks, drink specials, yard games and more!

10th Annual Cardinal Flea Market

August 7 – 9

First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City

Free admission

Both indoor and outdoor sties for vendors

Breakfast will be served on Saturday inside First Lutheran Church

Local Art Pop Up

August 8 at 10am

Hardline Coffee Company in Sioux City

Browse a variety of collections by local artists and enter to win raffle items

Hump Day Happy Hour with Dane Louis

August 12

5:30-7:30pm

Tyson Events Center plaza

Live music, food trucks, drink specials, yard games and more!

Hump Day Happy Hour with Ghostcat

August 19

5:30-7:30pm

Tyson Events Center plaza

Live music, food trucks, drink specials, yard games and more!

Fork Fest

August 21 from 5pm-12am

Johnson Park

There’ll be live music, a food truck rumble, a beer garden and an expansive artist sidewalk sale.

Free to everyone

More information visit www.norfolkartscenter.org

Norfolk, NE

Hump Day Happy Hour with Noah Towns and the Other Brothers

August 26

5:30-7:30pm

Tyson Events Center plaza

Live music, food trucks, drink specials, yard games and more!

Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2020

August 28 & 29

Rush Werks in Sioux City, Iowa

CLICK HERE to register your team

Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland

Greek Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

900 6th Street in Sioux City

August 29 & 30

Saturday from 11-7pm and Sunday from 11-3pm

Race for Hope 2020

September 12 at 8am

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in McCook Lake

Email raceforhope@scheels.com for more information

Bacon Fest – 2020

Fundraiser for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity

September 19 from 3-7pm

at the Hard Rock Hotel Battery Park

Art in the Park

September 19 at 9am

Latham Park in Sioux City, Iowa

Annual outdoor art festival and more

Wakefield Balloon Days

September 25 & 26

View beautiful hot air balloons, great food and fun activities

Wakefield, NE

Walk to Fight Suicide

Sioux City/Tri-State Area Out of the Darkness Walk

Chris Larson Park in Sioux City

For more information call Angela at 714-686-2656

September 26 from 9-12pm

7th Annual Cars-N-Show & Shine

September 27

Main Street Carroll, Nebraska

Rain or Shine from 12-4pm

Entertainment by Highway 33 and Dave Merkel One Man Band, food and vendors

No fee to enter

Registration click http://carsncarroll.wixsite.com/cars-n-carroll

Greek Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

900 6th Street in Sioux City

October 24 & 25

Saturday from 11-7pm and Sunday from 11-3pm