Mini Greek Fest brings Mediterranean flavor to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Sioux City is once again bringing its Mediterranean flair to Siouxland with its Mini Greek Fest.
Volunteers have been busy all week preparing for the event located at the church at the corner of 6th Street and Jennings.
All weekend long, the church is serving up Greek favorites like a gyro platter, gyro sandwich, dolmathes, spanokopita, and more drive-up style.
The event runs Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Mini Greek Fest returns to Siouxland again August 29-30 and will feature a different menu.
Visit the GreekFest Facebook page to see this weekend’s complete menu.