Milwaukee Wiener House speaks about National Hot Dog Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a food popular during grill-outs and camping trips. Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to coincide with a hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill.

Sioux City hot dog hot spot Milwaukee Wiener House said the lesser-known holiday gets people coming in for a couple of franks.

“For us, it’s National Hot Dog Day every day, but it’s especially prevalent for a lot of our customers that come in from out of town. They really appreciate having a hot dog when they’re in town, and it being National Hot Dog Day, it’s even more special,” said co-owner Mike Eliades.

Milwaukee Wiener House has been in the community for more than 100 years.

